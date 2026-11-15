undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakewood
🛒 Lakewood, CO Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $26/hr
5 days ago
Lakewood’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Colorado Mills and nearby shopping spots. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Crocs
- Employer: Crocs, Inc.
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.50/hour
Help shoppers find their new favorite clogs during peak season. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want fast-paced retail experience with lots of customer interaction and teamwork.
Sales Lead (Sr. Optical Specialist) – Visionworks
- Employer: Visionworks of America
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.16 – $19.23/hour
Lead the sales floor in a vision care store, helping customers pick eyewear and keeping their visit smooth from start to finish. Best for someone with at least 12 months optical experience or ABO certification.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut (Spanish +)
- Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary, Full-time listed
- Pay: $15.16 – $19.78/hour + potential commission
Sell high-end sunglasses in a global brand shop and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Spanish speakers are especially welcome, and you’ll get access to strong discounts and a big-company benefits package (where eligible).
Sales Support Associate – Merchandiser
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Lakewood & Littleton area, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $21/hour + auto reimbursement
Build displays, stock products, and keep store partners happy for a major beverage distributor. Good for someone 21+ with a reliable car who doesn’t mind early mornings and physical work.
Assistant Store Manager – Coffee Cat Comics
- Employer: Coffee Cat Comics
- Location: Colorado Mills Mall, Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour
Help run an independent comics and trading card game shop—handling events, cash, scheduling support, and day-to-day operations. Perfect if you’ve got 3+ years retail experience and love comics or TCGs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.