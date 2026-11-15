Lakewood’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Colorado Mills and nearby shopping spots. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $17.50/hour

Help shoppers find their new favorite clogs during peak season. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want fast-paced retail experience with lots of customer interaction and teamwork.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16 – $19.23/hour

Lead the sales floor in a vision care store, helping customers pick eyewear and keeping their visit smooth from start to finish. Best for someone with at least 12 months optical experience or ABO certification.

Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Seasonal/Temporary, Full-time listed

Pay: $15.16 – $19.78/hour + potential commission

Sell high-end sunglasses in a global brand shop and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Spanish speakers are especially welcome, and you’ll get access to strong discounts and a big-company benefits package (where eligible).

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Lakewood & Littleton area, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $21/hour + auto reimbursement

Build displays, stock products, and keep store partners happy for a major beverage distributor. Good for someone 21+ with a reliable car who doesn’t mind early mornings and physical work.

Employer: Coffee Cat Comics

Location: Colorado Mills Mall, Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour

Help run an independent comics and trading card game shop—handling events, cash, scheduling support, and day-to-day operations. Perfect if you’ve got 3+ years retail experience and love comics or TCGs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.