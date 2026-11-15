undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakewood
🏥 Lakewood, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Tech Roles
5 days ago
Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to kid-focused clinics. If you’re in nursing, dental/vision, or behavioral health, there’s solid variety here right now.
RN Weekend Option – Acute Care Surgical
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health / St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, weekend option
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus and up to $8,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)
- Magnet® Level I Trauma Center, 3rd floor surgical unit. Fast-paced post-op med-surg, strong team culture, and a great launchpad if you’re eyeing ICU, ED, or OR in the future. Extra $10/hour weekend differential for Sat/Sun with a six-month weekend commitment.
RN Navigator
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health / St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.00 – $55.77/hour
- Coordinate care across the full patient journey at a Magnet® Level I Trauma Center. Great fit for a BSN RN with at least 3 years’ experience who enjoys patient education, breaking down barriers to care, and working closely with physicians and community resources.
Sterile Processing Tech – Certified
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.15 – $37.44/hour
- Keep the OR running safely by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing instruments at a busy Level I Trauma Center. Requires CRCST or CSPDT certification; ideal if you’re detail-focused and want to support surgery without being at the bedside.
Optician – Pediatric Vision
- Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21 – $24/hour + monthly bonus
- Help kids and families pick frames, adjust glasses, and handle orders in a high-volume pediatric practice. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and clear growth paths in the practice and region.
Endodontist
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time or part-time (specialist model)
- Compensation: $430,000 – $650,000/year, potential up to $810,000/year
- Office-supported role with strong referral flow and admin handled for you. You set your hours, focus on patient care, and get ongoing training and tech support without the stress of running your own practice.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Little Champs ABA
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $22 – $32/hour
- Provide in-home, school, and community ABA therapy to kids and others with disabilities. Locally owned, BCBA-led group with top competitive wages, PTO, health/dental/vision, and supervision support if you’re working toward BCBA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often post related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.