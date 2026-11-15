Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to kid-focused clinics. If you’re in nursing, dental/vision, or behavioral health, there’s solid variety here right now.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / St. Anthony Hospital

CommonSpirit Health / Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, weekend option

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus and up to $8,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)

+ and (eligibility rules apply) Magnet® Level I Trauma Center, 3rd floor surgical unit. Fast-paced post-op med-surg, strong team culture, and a great launchpad if you’re eyeing ICU, ED, or OR in the future. Extra $10/hour weekend differential for Sat/Sun with a six-month weekend commitment.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / St. Anthony Hospital

CommonSpirit Health / Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.00 – $55.77/hour

Coordinate care across the full patient journey at a Magnet® Level I Trauma Center. Great fit for a BSN RN with at least 3 years’ experience who enjoys patient education, breaking down barriers to care, and working closely with physicians and community resources.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.15 – $37.44/hour

Keep the OR running safely by decontaminating, assembling, and sterilizing instruments at a busy Level I Trauma Center. Requires CRCST or CSPDT certification; ideal if you’re detail-focused and want to support surgery without being at the bedside.

Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $24/hour + monthly bonus

Help kids and families pick frames, adjust glasses, and handle orders in a high-volume pediatric practice. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and clear growth paths in the practice and region.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time or part-time (specialist model)

Full-time or part-time (specialist model) Compensation: $430,000 – $650,000/year , potential up to $810,000/year

, potential up to Office-supported role with strong referral flow and admin handled for you. You set your hours, focus on patient care, and get ongoing training and tech support without the stress of running your own practice.

Employer: Little Champs ABA

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $22 – $32/hour

Provide in-home, school, and community ABA therapy to kids and others with disabilities. Locally owned, BCBA-led group with top competitive wages, PTO, health/dental/vision, and supervision support if you’re working toward BCBA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often post related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.