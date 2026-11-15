undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lakewood Right Now
Lakewood neighbors are sharing some great free items today, from holiday decor to a piano. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Craft Fair – Today at St. Joseph Episcopal Church
Item: Neighbor-made crafts at a craft fair
Location: Hutchinson Green Mountain, Lakewood, CO (St. Joseph Episcopal Church)
Source: nextdoor.com
Local makers are offering neighbor-made items at a craft fair hosted by St. Joseph Episcopal Church. A good stop if you like handmade goods or want to support local crafters. Check the listing for timing and any extra details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 Wooden Pallets – Sturdy, Curbside Pickup
Item: 2 wooden pallets
Condition: Described as really sturdy
Location: Out front of 835 Field St., Lakewood (Eiberhood)
Source: nextdoor.com
Two solid wooden pallets are set out front for easy pickup. Great for DIY projects, storage, or garden use. First-come, first-served—just swing by and grab them from the curb.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wurlitzer Spinet Piano with Bench
Item: Wurlitzer Spinet Piano with bench
Location: Lakewood, Colorado (West metro)
Source: trashnothing.com
A classic Wurlitzer spinet piano is looking for a new home, and it comes with a matching bench. The owner invites you to reach out with questions or come check it out in person. There’s also a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing someone so more people can respond. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free 7 ft Christmas Tree and Ornaments – For a Family in Need
Item: 7 ft unlit Christmas tree and ornaments
Condition: Not specified (tree is unlit)
Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is offering a 7-foot unlit Christmas tree along with ornaments, free to a family in need. If you’re looking to decorate for the holidays without spending money, this could be a big help. Check the listing for how to contact the poster and arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lakewood tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, it’s best to contact the poster or head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.