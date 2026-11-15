Lakewood neighbors are sharing some great free items today, from holiday decor to a piano. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Neighbor-made crafts at a craft fair

Location: Hutchinson Green Mountain, Lakewood, CO (St. Joseph Episcopal Church)

Source: nextdoor.com

Local makers are offering neighbor-made items at a craft fair hosted by St. Joseph Episcopal Church. A good stop if you like handmade goods or want to support local crafters. Check the listing for timing and any extra details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2 wooden pallets

Condition: Described as really sturdy

Location: Out front of 835 Field St., Lakewood (Eiberhood)

Source: nextdoor.com

Two solid wooden pallets are set out front for easy pickup. Great for DIY projects, storage, or garden use. First-come, first-served—just swing by and grab them from the curb.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wurlitzer Spinet Piano with bench

Location: Lakewood, Colorado (West metro)

Source: trashnothing.com

A classic Wurlitzer spinet piano is looking for a new home, and it comes with a matching bench. The owner invites you to reach out with questions or come check it out in person. There’s also a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing someone so more people can respond. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 7 ft unlit Christmas tree and ornaments

Condition: Not specified (tree is unlit)

Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering a 7-foot unlit Christmas tree along with ornaments, free to a family in need. If you’re looking to decorate for the holidays without spending money, this could be a big help. Check the listing for how to contact the poster and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lakewood tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, it’s best to contact the poster or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.