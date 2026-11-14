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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lakewood Right Now
Lakewood neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden gear to furniture and kids’ goodies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Garden pots, buckets, trash can w/wheels
Item: Garden pots, buckets, and a trash can with wheels
Condition: Not stated, curbside pickup
Location: On the curb at 1421 S Ammons St. & Florida, near Kendrick Lake, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of garden pots, buckets, and a rolling trash can set out on the curb and free to take. Great if you’re starting or expanding a garden or need extra containers for yard work.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
ACE Paper Yard Waste Bags
Item: Set of three ACE paper yard waste bags
Condition: Not stated; intended for garden cleanup
Location: Sun Valley, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Three sturdy paper yard waste bags, perfect for leaf cleanup, grass clippings, and small branches. Handy if you’re tackling fall or spring yard work.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Display Cabinet with Glass Doors
Item: Wooden display cabinet with glass doors
Condition: Not stated; described as elegant with intricate detailing
Location: Hutchinson Green Mountain, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Elegant wooden display cabinet with glass doors and intricate detailing, ideal for showing off dishes, collectibles, or decor. Note: it is downstairs, 8 steps, so you’ll need to bring help to move it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pet Carrier Backpack
Item: Lollimeow brand pet carrier backpack
Condition: Very gently used; kitties outgrew it
Location: Belmar Civic Association, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A pet carrier backpack with mesh sides for ventilation, great for smaller cats or small pets. The owner says it was very gently used and their cats are now too big for it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Unicorn Tutu Dress for Kids, unused
Item: Unicorn-themed tutu dress for kids (unused)
Condition: Unused
Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Colorful unicorn tutu dress with ribbon ties and floral accents. Fun for dress-up, parties, or special occasions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Metal Bar Stools
Item: Set of 3 metal bar stools with black cushioned seats
Condition: Not stated
Location: 12840 W Warren Ave., Green Mountain Village, Lakewood, CO — outside, ready for pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
Three matching metal bar stools with black cushioned seats. They’re already set outside for easy grab-and-go.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Tree Branches
Item: Large tree branches
Condition: Freshly cut; at least 5 feet long, about 3" wide on average
Location: Near Kipling and Colfax, Eiberhood, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Fresh large branches being cut down. Each is at least five feet long and about 3 inches wide on average. Good for folks who use branches for projects, firewood prep, or yard structures. Note: the poster asked for pickup by 11/12, 5 PM, so check the listing to see if they’re still available.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tired Moms Club zipper pouch
Item: Canvas zipper pouch with “Tired Moms Club” print
Condition: Not stated
Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A small canvas pouch with a “Tired Moms Club” design and an orange zipper. Handy for makeup, pens, or small essentials.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Kids Toys and Keychains
Item: Assorted kids toys and keychains
Condition: Not stated
Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A mixed batch of kids toys, including dinosaurs, cars, keychains, and pop-it fidget toys. Great for party favors, prize boxes, or just stocking up on small toys.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lakewood tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head to the curb pickup spots soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.