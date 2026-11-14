Lakewood neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden gear to furniture and kids’ goodies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Garden pots, buckets, and a trash can with wheels

Condition: Not stated, curbside pickup

Location: On the curb at 1421 S Ammons St. & Florida, near Kendrick Lake, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of garden pots, buckets, and a rolling trash can set out on the curb and free to take. Great if you’re starting or expanding a garden or need extra containers for yard work.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of three ACE paper yard waste bags

Condition: Not stated; intended for garden cleanup

Location: Sun Valley, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Three sturdy paper yard waste bags, perfect for leaf cleanup, grass clippings, and small branches. Handy if you’re tackling fall or spring yard work.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden display cabinet with glass doors

Condition: Not stated; described as elegant with intricate detailing

Location: Hutchinson Green Mountain, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant wooden display cabinet with glass doors and intricate detailing, ideal for showing off dishes, collectibles, or decor. Note: it is downstairs, 8 steps, so you’ll need to bring help to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lollimeow brand pet carrier backpack

Condition: Very gently used; kitties outgrew it

Location: Belmar Civic Association, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A pet carrier backpack with mesh sides for ventilation, great for smaller cats or small pets. The owner says it was very gently used and their cats are now too big for it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Unicorn-themed tutu dress for kids (unused)

Condition: Unused

Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Colorful unicorn tutu dress with ribbon ties and floral accents. Fun for dress-up, parties, or special occasions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 metal bar stools with black cushioned seats

Condition: Not stated

Location: 12840 W Warren Ave., Green Mountain Village, Lakewood, CO — outside, ready for pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

Three matching metal bar stools with black cushioned seats. They’re already set outside for easy grab-and-go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large tree branches

Condition: Freshly cut; at least 5 feet long, about 3" wide on average

Location: Near Kipling and Colfax, Eiberhood, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Fresh large branches being cut down. Each is at least five feet long and about 3 inches wide on average. Good for folks who use branches for projects, firewood prep, or yard structures. Note: the poster asked for pickup by 11/12, 5 PM, so check the listing to see if they’re still available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Canvas zipper pouch with “Tired Moms Club” print

Condition: Not stated

Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A small canvas pouch with a “Tired Moms Club” design and an orange zipper. Handy for makeup, pens, or small essentials.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted kids toys and keychains

Condition: Not stated

Location: Applewood Valley, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A mixed batch of kids toys, including dinosaurs, cars, keychains, and pop-it fidget toys. Great for party favors, prize boxes, or just stocking up on small toys.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lakewood tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head to the curb pickup spots soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.