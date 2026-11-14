Lakewood has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. These roles range from retail loss prevention to mall concierge security.

Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra) Location: Lakewood, CO – 5142 S. Wadsworth Blvd

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.29–$18.60 per hour

Front-of-store loss prevention role where you act as a visible deterrent, wear a body camera, and help keep shoppers and staff safe. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, stay alert, and want strong retail benefits (discounts, 401(k), health options, paid time off for eligible employees).

Employer: arc Thrift Stores

Location: Lakewood, CO (multi-store travel)

Type: Hourly (full-time status not clearly stated)

Hourly (full-time status not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Protects store assets and people through audits, cash handling checks, and shoplifting prevention across thrift locations. Best for someone with 3–5 years of store security experience, strong judgment, and the ability to travel between stores.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time (16 hours/week, weekends)

Pay: $21.40 per hour

Weekend concierge-style security at a mall with a big focus on customer service, access control, and patrols. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays, plus a uniform at no cost and room to grow inside a large security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.