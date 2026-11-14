Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, senior living, and specialty centers are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, patient care, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non-clinical options.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital)

CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital) Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $27.52/hour

This is a paid apprenticeship where you help with vital signs, daily care, and basic procedures in a Level I Trauma Center while earning your PCT, phlebotomy, and EKG certifications. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and want a hands-on start in hospital care with strong training.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

(listed as internship) Estimated Pay: $2,803.20/week (wages + stipends)

(wages + stipends) Schedule: 4×10 hour day shifts, about 11–13 weeks

Travel CT Tech role with housing and meal stipends, plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Best for CT Techs with 2+ years’ experience and an active license who want strong weekly pay and recruiter support.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital)

CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital) Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

Outpatient procedural RN role in a Magnet-designated Level I Trauma Center, focusing on pre/post-procedure care, IVs, meds, and patient education. Requires an RN license and at least an Associate Degree in Nursing; ideal if you want high-acuity care without full inpatient hours.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Contract

Pay: $19.05 – $29.53/hour

Front-line registration role handling check-in, insurance verification, and payments while setting the tone for the patient experience. Great entry point into hospital work with just a High School Diploma/GED and strong customer service skills.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

Another posting for the outpatient procedural RN role at St. Anthony, focusing on assessments, care plans, and procedural support. Same core requirements: RN license, ADN or diploma, and comfort with IVs, wound care, and patient teaching.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (OrthoColorado Hospital)

CommonSpirit Health (OrthoColorado Hospital) Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour

Leadership RN role on a specialty orthopedic med/surg/tele unit, splitting time between charge duties and direct patient care. Requires 1+ year RN experience and an Associate Degree in Nursing; ideal if you’re ready to step into coordination and charge responsibilities.

Employer: EPIC Healthcare – Woodlake Legacy Senior Living

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time (weekends, various shifts)

This senior living role offers flexible weekend shifts, PTO, 401(k), and a supportive team environment. Caregivers help with daily living and companionship; QMAPs also give meds—QMAP/MedTech certification is required for the med role.

Employer: Sierra Post Acute

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40 – $50/hour

SNF RN position providing meds, treatments, and CNA supervision in a post-acute setting, with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and sick leave for full-time staff. Great if you have a Colorado RN license, CPR, and enjoy long-term and rehab care.

Employer: Harmony Pointe Nursing Center

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Help plan and run activities that keep residents engaged—arts and crafts, groups, and 1:1 visits—while enjoying bonuses, growth opportunities, and health benefits. Good fit if you have 1–2 years’ related experience and like creative, people-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.