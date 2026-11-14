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🏥 Lakewood CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, senior living, and specialty centers are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, patient care, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non-clinical options.
Patient Care Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $27.52/hour
This is a paid apprenticeship where you help with vital signs, daily care, and basic procedures in a Level I Trauma Center while earning your PCT, phlebotomy, and EKG certifications. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and want a hands-on start in hospital care with strong training.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,803/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)
- Estimated Pay: $2,803.20/week (wages + stipends)
- Schedule: 4×10 hour day shifts, about 11–13 weeks
Travel CT Tech role with housing and meal stipends, plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Best for CT Techs with 2+ years’ experience and an active license who want strong weekly pay and recruiter support.
Registered Nurse OP Procedural
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
Outpatient procedural RN role in a Magnet-designated Level I Trauma Center, focusing on pre/post-procedure care, IVs, meds, and patient education. Requires an RN license and at least an Associate Degree in Nursing; ideal if you want high-acuity care without full inpatient hours.
Patient Access Representative
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $19.05 – $29.53/hour
Front-line registration role handling check-in, insurance verification, and payments while setting the tone for the patient experience. Great entry point into hospital work with just a High School Diploma/GED and strong customer service skills.
Registered Nurse OP Procedural
- Employer: St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
Another posting for the outpatient procedural RN role at St. Anthony, focusing on assessments, care plans, and procedural support. Same core requirements: RN license, ADN or diploma, and comfort with IVs, wound care, and patient teaching.
RN Clinical Coordinator – Ortho Unit
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (OrthoColorado Hospital)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour
Leadership RN role on a specialty orthopedic med/surg/tele unit, splitting time between charge duties and direct patient care. Requires 1+ year RN experience and an Associate Degree in Nursing; ideal if you’re ready to step into coordination and charge responsibilities.
Caregiver/QMAP (Weekends)
- Employer: EPIC Healthcare – Woodlake Legacy Senior Living
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time (weekends, various shifts)
This senior living role offers flexible weekend shifts, PTO, 401(k), and a supportive team environment. Caregivers help with daily living and companionship; QMAPs also give meds—QMAP/MedTech certification is required for the med role.
Registered Nurse – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Sierra Post Acute
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40 – $50/hour
SNF RN position providing meds, treatments, and CNA supervision in a post-acute setting, with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and sick leave for full-time staff. Great if you have a Colorado RN license, CPR, and enjoy long-term and rehab care.
Activities Specialist
- Employer: Harmony Pointe Nursing Center
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
Help plan and run activities that keep residents engaged—arts and crafts, groups, and 1:1 visits—while enjoying bonuses, growth opportunities, and health benefits. Good fit if you have 1–2 years’ related experience and like creative, people-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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