Lakewood has a nice mix of retail and service roles right now, from mall shops to banks and hospitals. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.50/hour + incentive program

Help shoppers find fun footwear, run the register, stock the floor, and be a brand ambassador. Must be 16+, able to work nights/weekends/holidays, and comfortable being on your feet and lifting up to 30 lbs.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + potential incentives (details shared in hiring process)

Lead day‑to‑day branch operations, support tellers, handle cash devices/ATMs, and help customers with transactions and digital banking. Requires 1+ year retail banking experience, a high school diploma/GED, and ability to work branch hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Location: Lakewood, CO – West Village

Type: Temporary

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour, depending on experience and location

Perfect if you love books and people. Greet customers, run the register, shelve and merchandise books and gifts, and help keep the store tidy. Role involves lots of standing, walking, bending, and can lead to growth into Senior Bookseller.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Lakewood/Denver–Littleton hospital site

Type: Part-time, 24 hours/week

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 5:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour (set, non‑negotiable)

Hands‑on role inside a hospital, servicing medical waste containers, managing inventory, and supporting clinical staff. Good fit if you have EVS/housekeeping/sterilization or warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs and push up to 300 lbs, and can pass a drug screen and 7‑year background check.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open nearby and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.