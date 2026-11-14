Lakewood has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. Most of these are full-time, steady roles with benefits.

Employer: Bear Creek Retirement Community

Bear Creek Retirement Community Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $58,000–$65,000 per year

Lead the maintenance and housekeeping team at a senior living community and keep the building, grounds, and systems in top shape. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience, can supervise staff, and don’t mind being on call for emergencies. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and complimentary meals.

Employer: Bear Creek Retirement Community

Bear Creek Retirement Community Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $21.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Hands-on role doing light repairs, basic HVAC work, apartment turnovers, and snow shoveling in a senior community. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of maintenance or custodial experience, like working on a team, and can meet the physical demands. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and free shift meals.

Employer: Tru Pest Control

Tru Pest Control Location: Lakewood, CO (routes across Denver metro)

(routes across Denver metro) Type: Full-time, on-site/field

Estimated Earnings: $45,000–$65,000+ per year (hourly + commissions)

Field role where you run your own route, treat homes and businesses, and build long-term customer relationships. Pay combines $18–$21/hr base, route commission, sales commission, and bonuses, plus company vehicle, fuel card, paid holidays/sick time, 401(k) match, and health insurance reimbursement. Ideal if you have 1+ year pest control experience and like working independently.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Application window: Accepting applications through 12/11/2026

Full-time cleaning role doing sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash, and event setup to keep facilities safe and tidy. Good option if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady hours with a large, established employer. ABM offers a benefits package for frontline team members (details on their site).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.