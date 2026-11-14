Lakewood has some very special cats waiting for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are at Cat Care Society and are ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Neutered, about 9.4 lbs, has one eye

Herbie is a handsome, one-eyed orange boy with a big, gentle heart. He’s described as affectionate, friendly, gentle, loyal, and sweet. He can be a little nervous at first, but once he warms up, he turns into a total “lover boy” and a very devoted companion.

👉 Meet Herbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Neutered

Amor is a sleek black medium-haired boy whose name means “love,” and it fits him well. He’s known as affectionate, friendly, gentle, and loyal. He can be shy at first and will do best in a quiet, patient home where he can settle in at his own pace. With time and gentle hands, he really blossoms.

👉 See Amor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Altered, microchipped, current on vaccines

Alfie is a sweet black kitten who’s ready to go home today. She’s already altered, chipped, and vaccinated. The shelter is offering $50 off when you adopt a second kitten, so she’d be a great match if you’re thinking of a pair. Adoptions are first come, first served with an approved application, and they can’t place holds by phone or email.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White and calico

White and calico Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Spayed

Posie is a lovely white-and-calico girl with a bright, sunny personality. She’s described as sweet, friendly, adventurous, playful, loyal, and affectionate. She’s ready for a home where she can be a close companion and soak up lots of love and attention.

👉 Meet Posie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Altered, microchipped, current on vaccines

Moo Shu is a black kitten who’s all set for his new family. He’s altered, chipped, and vaccinated, and also part of the “adopt a second kitten, get $50 off” deal. Remember, adoptions are first come, first served with an approved application, and the shelter can’t place holds by phone or email.

👉 Meet Moo Shu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Cat Care Society – (303) 239-9680

– Health: Altered, microchipped, current on vaccines

Tuxxy is a young black kitten who’s ready to meet you now. She’s already altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. Like the other kittens, she’s available on a first come, first served basis with an approved application, and the shelter can’t hold her by phone or email.

👉 Meet Tuxxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lakewood, CO, consider stopping by Cat Care Society or calling (303) 239-9680 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.