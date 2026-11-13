Lakewood’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of hospitality, healthcare, and finance roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s solid money and growth here.

Employer: NSR Hotels

NSR Hotels Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for growing hotel business—managing group bookings, meetings, and local accounts while working closely with sales and operations. Great fit if you’re organized, love building relationships, and want to grow in hotel sales and event coordination.

Employer: Serenity Healthcare

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000/year

Benefits: 90% medical/dental/vision coverage, 401(k), PTO + 10 paid holidays, growth opportunities

Mission-driven role where you guide clients through their care options, lead by example, and support a high-touch service team. Ideal if you have strong sales + customer service experience and want your work to feel meaningful.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $80K–$220K base (based on production history) + commission + branch override , sign-on bonus possible

(based on production history) , sign-on bonus possible Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule options

Built for a top-producing Loan Officer who wants leadership without giving up volume. You’ll keep originating loans while recruiting, coaching, and leading a sales team—backed by a large national mortgage platform and strong product mix.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often starts with one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.