Lakewood has some solid options right now if you love helping people and building community. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital / CommonSpirit Health

St. Anthony Hospital / Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.82 – $44.26/hour

Serve patients, families, and staff at a Level I Trauma Center by offering spiritual and emotional support during crisis and everyday care. This role is ideal if you’re a board-certified chaplain (or on that path) and want to work on a fast-paced, award-winning hospital campus.

Employer: Developmental Disabilities Resource Center (DDRC)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time (36-hour work week)

Salary: $23.00 – $25.30/hour

Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find and keep meaningful jobs in the community. This role comes with strong benefits (low-cost medical, 401(k) match, PSLF-eligible) and is great if you enjoy being out in the community, coaching, and building relationships with local employers.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.