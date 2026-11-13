Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home care are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or hands-on patient care, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital / CommonSpirit Health

St. Anthony Hospital / CommonSpirit Health Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7:30am)

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)

+ (eligibility rules apply) Highlights: 12-bed ICU with 2:1 ratios at a Level I Trauma, Magnet-designated hospital. You’ll care for complex surgical and medical ICU patients using advanced tech (CRRT, Artic Sun, massive transfusion, etc.). Requires RN license, ICU experience, BLS, ACLS, NIHSS.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital)

CommonSpirit Health (St. Anthony Hospital) Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7:30am)

Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $8,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)

+ (eligibility rules apply) Highlights: Leadership-focused RN role in a Level I Trauma, high-volume ED (about 58,000 visits/year) and Comprehensive Stroke Center. You’ll coordinate shift operations, act as charge, and still take patients. Requires recent ED RN experience, RN license, BLS, ACLS, ENPC or PALS, NIHSS, NRP, TNCC.

Employer: St. Anthony Hospital

St. Anthony Hospital Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: PRN / Contract (48 hours per month, on-call)

Pay: $37.40 – $61.71/hour

Highlights: Specialized forensic nursing role performing full sexual assault exams, evidence collection, and documentation, with possible court testimony. Must respond to pages quickly and arrive within 60 minutes. Requires CO RN license, SANE training (64 hours), 2+ years acute or women’s health experience, BLS.

Employer: Serenity Healthcare

Serenity Healthcare Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time (4–5 days/week)

Pay: $300,000 base with realistic total comp of $500,000+ (base + incentives)

with (base + incentives) Highlights: No call, outpatient-only psychiatry with an 8:1 staff-to-physician ratio. Uses TMS and IV ketamine alongside med management, plus strong benefits, 22 PTO days, 11 holidays, and annual retreats. Requires Board Certified/Eligible Psychiatrist, medical license, DEA.

Employer: Platinum Dental Services

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24/hour

Highlights: Chairside role with monthly bonuses, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays. Looking for an experienced, X-ray certified assistant who’s organized, communicative, and ready to grow.

Employer: GMG EnviroSafe (HealthAssure)

Location: Lakewood, CO (travel-based, on the road)

Type: Full-time, work-from-home + travel

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year base + bonus opportunities, company vehicle

base + bonus opportunities, Highlights: Use your athletic training background in injury prevention, ergonomics, and safety training for automotive and manufacturing clients. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, flexible schedule, 3 weeks PTO. Requires ATC license, First Aid/CPR/AED, and up to 60% travel.

Employer: First Hope Home Care

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Live-in, Overnight, PRN

Pay: $18 – $20/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Highlights: Non-medical home care helping seniors with personal care, companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and errands. Flexible schedules and ongoing training in a supportive team. Experience is a plus but not required; must be 18+ and authorized to work in the U.S.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.