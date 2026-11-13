Lakewood’s power and grid engineering scene is busy right now, especially around automation and protection work. If you’re an EE who likes real impact on critical infrastructure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) Location: Lakewood, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 (based on experience and location)

Lead the design, testing, and commissioning of protection and control schemes for utilities, substations, and industrial clients. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in power system protection who wants to own relay settings, coordination, and standards (IEEE, IEC, NERC/FERC) while enjoying strong benefits and ESOP ownership.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) Location: Lakewood, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,000 – $184,000 (Senior Engineer – Automation)

Take the technical lead on automation projects using SEL IEDs, RTUs, logic controllers, and SCADA/HMI systems for utilities, industrial plants, and renewables. Ideal if you have 7+ years in automation, are comfortable with protocols like IEC‑61850, DNP, Modbus, and want to mentor others while shaping OT network and SCADA solutions.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) Location: Lakewood, CO or Fairview Heights, IL

or Fairview Heights, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $193,900 per year (depends on location and experience)

Customer-facing engineering role where you help utilities and industrial clients apply SEL gear for automation, SCADA, and communications. Good fit if you have 6+ years in power systems automation, enjoy teaching, presenting, and solving complex comms problems (DNP3, Modbus, IEC 61850, RTUs/RTACs, PLCs, HMIs) with about 25% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility on level if your skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.