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Lakewood
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
8 days ago
Lakewood Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near W Colfax Ave and Wadsworth Blvd and are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues. More details will be shared when they are available. https://t.co/9xni3aZNze
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