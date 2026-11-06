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Lakewood

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctXMv_1Gp43dB700

Lakewood Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near W Colfax Ave and Wadsworth Blvd and are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues. More details will be shared when they are available. https://t.co/9xni3aZNze

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