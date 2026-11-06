🛒 Lakewood, CO Retail & Customer Service – Several Roles Up to $86K

Lakewood’s retail scene is busy right now—malls, gyms, banks, and cannabis shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and lead roles open.

Employer: I-Co Jewelry

I-Co Jewelry Location: Colorado Mills Mall, Lakewood, CO

Colorado Mills Mall, Type: Other / Seasonal (Nov–Dec)

Other / Seasonal (Nov–Dec) Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour + tips

Work a fun holiday pop-up selling inspirational jewelry, learning bracelet-making, and earning extra cash in a high-energy mall setting. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want commission-style sales experience.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help shoppers pick the right Google and Android tech while getting ongoing training, solid benefits, and a strong employee discount. Ideal if you enjoy gadgets and want a stable retail role with growth potential.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $15.20/hour

Be the friendly face at the gym—greeting members, giving tours, and handling check-ins and calls—while earning a free membership for you and a guest plus solid health benefits for full-time.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Pay: $17.00/hour

Step up from front desk to leadership—help train staff, support the Club Manager, and keep the gym running smoothly. Comes with gym perks and a full benefits package for someone with strong people and organizing skills.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $60,000–$86,000/year + commissions & bonus potential

Use your repair knowledge and customer service skills to write estimates, guide customers through the repair process, and work closely with insurers. Strong benefits start Day 1, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Crocs / HEYDUDE

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Retail (hours vary)

Retail (hours vary) Pay: $15.00–$17.50/hour

Join a fun, fast-paced shoe store helping customers, running the register, and keeping displays sharp. Good for teens 16+ and anyone wanting flexible retail hours and a brand with a laid-back vibe.

Employer: Credit Union of Denver

Location: 9305 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO (Onsite)

9305 W Alameda Ave, (Onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.66–$22.65/hour + $1.00/hour bilingual pay

Use your English/Spanish skills to help members with daily banking, build relationships, and start a real career path in financial services. Strong benefits, no late nights, limited weekends, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: Vireo – Every Day Weed

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.07/hour + tips

Help run a busy cannabis shop—supporting customer service, cash handling, and inventory—without direct reports but with lots of responsibility. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and employee discounts in a fast-growing industry.

Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time, Assistant Store Manager

Pay: $21.50/hour + bonus incentives

Lead the floor at a sneaker-focused store—coaching the team, driving sales, and handling daily operations. Weekly pay, 30–50% employee discount, and clear paths into higher retail leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.