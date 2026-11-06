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Lakewood
🛒 Lakewood, CO Retail & Customer Service – Several Roles Up to $86K
8 days ago
Lakewood’s retail scene is busy right now—malls, gyms, banks, and cannabis shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and lead roles open.
Retail Personal Shopper + Extra Bonuses Daily and Tips: Pop Up (Colorado Mills Mall)
- Employer: I-Co Jewelry
- Location: Colorado Mills Mall, Lakewood, CO
- Type: Other / Seasonal (Nov–Dec)
- Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour + tips
Work a fun holiday pop-up selling inspirational jewelry, learning bracelet-making, and earning extra cash in a high-energy mall setting. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want commission-style sales experience.
Retail Sales Specialist – Google
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Help shoppers pick the right Google and Android tech while getting ongoing training, solid benefits, and a strong employee discount. Ideal if you enjoy gadgets and want a stable retail role with growth potential.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $15.20/hour
Be the friendly face at the gym—greeting members, giving tours, and handling check-ins and calls—while earning a free membership for you and a guest plus solid health benefits for full-time.
Team Lead
- Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Supervisor
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Step up from front desk to leadership—help train staff, support the Club Manager, and keep the gym running smoothly. Comes with gym perks and a full benefits package for someone with strong people and organizing skills.
Auto Body Estimator
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $60,000–$86,000/year + commissions & bonus potential
Use your repair knowledge and customer service skills to write estimates, guide customers through the repair process, and work closely with insurers. Strong benefits start Day 1, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.
Store Sales Associate
- Employer: Crocs / HEYDUDE
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Retail (hours vary)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.50/hour
Join a fun, fast-paced shoe store helping customers, running the register, and keeping displays sharp. Good for teens 16+ and anyone wanting flexible retail hours and a brand with a laid-back vibe.
Bilingual Teller
- Employer: Credit Union of Denver
- Location: 9305 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.66–$22.65/hour + $1.00/hour bilingual pay
Use your English/Spanish skills to help members with daily banking, build relationships, and start a real career path in financial services. Strong benefits, no late nights, limited weekends, and clear growth opportunities.
Shift Lead (EveryDay Weed)
- Employer: Vireo – Every Day Weed
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.07/hour + tips
Help run a busy cannabis shop—supporting customer service, cash handling, and inventory—without direct reports but with lots of responsibility. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and employee discounts in a fast-growing industry.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods)
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Assistant Store Manager
- Pay: $21.50/hour + bonus incentives
Lead the floor at a sneaker-focused store—coaching the team, driving sales, and handling daily operations. Weekly pay, 30–50% employee discount, and clear paths into higher retail leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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