🏭 Lakewood, CO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lakewood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with both entry-level and skilled roles hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotto.com

Lotto.com Location: Lakewood, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Help run daily lottery ticket production for a fast-growing digital lottery company. This role is active and detail-focused, with bonuses, equity options, 401(k) match, health insurance, and paid time off — great if you’re tech-comfortable and can work nights and weekends.

Employer: Lotto.com

Lotto.com Location: Lakewood, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Very similar to the Production Associate role, but focused on coordinating and troubleshooting the daily lottery ticket workflow. You’ll handle fulfillment tasks, basic tech issues, and work with onsite operations staff, with the same strong benefits package.

Employer: Metron Machining

Location: Lakewood, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, second shift

Pay: $38.00–$48.00/hour (based on capability)

Inspect tight-tolerance aerospace and defense parts using CMM (PC-DMIS) and hand tools. This is a higher-skill role with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, and a 4x10 schedule (Mon–Thu, 4pm–2:30am, Fridays off), ideal if you want to be the go-to quality expert on the shop floor.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.