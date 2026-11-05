🚧 Lakewood, CO Construction & Trades: Multiple Solid Openings

Lakewood’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands and seeing the results. Here are a few solid roles hiring around town.

Employer: McDonald Automotive (McDonald Mazda West)

McDonald Automotive (McDonald Mazda West) Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on flagged hours (performance bonuses and overtime eligible)

Work in a modern, fully equipped Mazda service center doing diagnostics, repairs, and rebuilds on used vehicles. This one stands out for its state-of-the-art shop, strong benefits (401k match, medical, PTO), and clear focus on career growth for techs.

Employer: My Denver Plumber

Location: Lakewood / Denver Metro, CO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$60/hour, paid weekly

If you’re an experienced residential plumber, this role offers strong hourly pay, weekly direct deposit, PTO, holidays, health insurance, plus a company van and uniforms. After-hours work is optional, and there’s no high-pressure sales, so you can focus on quality work and customer service.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead custom audio and tech installs in homes and businesses—running cabling, mounting gear, and programming basic automation systems. Good fit if you like mixing hands-on install work with customer interaction, and it comes with Best Buy’s employee discount, benefits, and potential incentive pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Lakewood’s trades jobs tend to move fast, and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.