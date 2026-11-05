💻 Lakewood, CO IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech & Engineering Roles

Lakewood’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to high-level data center engineering. If you’re into IT, GIS, or systems integration, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Lakewood, CO (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Level 3 tech expert for in-store demo displays and IT infrastructure. You’ll troubleshoot complex low-voltage systems, install cabling, support Premium Audio & Magnolia setups, and handle advanced A/V and Savant-programmed displays.

Employer: Koniag Government Services / Koniag Technology Solutions

Location: Lakewood, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain required security clearance (Secret mentioned)

Ability to obtain and maintain required security clearance (Secret mentioned) Application window: Applications accepted through 2/28/27, but may close earlier or be extended based on contract award

Enterprise data center role supporting 3,000+ VMs on VMware and hyperconverged platforms like Dell EMC VxRail. You’ll design, run, and tune VMware/vSAN environments, handle storage issues, and keep performance, capacity, and compliance on track.

Employer: Koniag Government Services / Koniag Technology Solutions

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active Top Secret DoD Clearance required

Application window: Applications accepted through 2/28/27, but may close earlier or be extended based on contract award

Focus on enterprise backup and recovery with tools like EMC Avamar. You’ll design and maintain data protection solutions, troubleshoot backup/recovery issues, and support capacity, performance, and security for critical government data.

Employer: Project Resources Group (PRG)

Location: Lakewood, CO, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$40/hour plus potential overtime

GIS-heavy role supporting telecom and utility projects. You’ll use ArcGIS, QGIS, 3GIS, SQL, Python, and JavaScript to build maps, run spatial analysis, and create models that guide fiber network expansion and operations.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Lakewood, CO, US

Type: Listed as Full-time (other category on posting)

Listed as (other category on posting) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting custom home and commercial tech systems after installation. You’ll monitor, configure, and repair advanced A/V and smart home setups, provide remote and onsite support, and train customers and installers.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—IT roles in Lakewood tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.