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Lakewood
🏥 Lakewood, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to clinics to rehab centers, there’s solid demand for medical pros at all levels.
Here are several healthcare and medical roles hiring now in Lakewood, CO and nearby neighborhoods.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,040/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Lakewood, CO (travel role)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,040 per week (with potential tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles away)
Work outpatient days in Lakewood while earning strong weekly pay and building your travel PT resume. Great if you want steady hours and like short-term assignments.
Entry-Level Direct Support Professional (Autism ABA Therapy)
- Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
- Location: Glennon Heights / Lakewood, CO (255 S Routt St, Suite 150)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, optional Saturdays
- Pay: $20–$28/hour (based on degree and ABA experience)
Help young kids with autism learn through play-based therapy. Bachelor’s degree required, but no ABA experience needed – you get paid training, RBT certification, regular raises, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.
Physical Therapist (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time / Travel
Join a travel PT program where you work with one recruiter, get access to multiple partner facilities, and can earn a competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend. Good fit if you want flexibility and steady contracts without bouncing between agencies.
Support Services Team Lead – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 12pm–8:30pm (2nd shift)
- Pay: $23–$27/hour + 2nd shift differential
Lead a lab support team handling specimen prep, routing, and quality checks at a global diagnostics company. Great for someone with lab or hospital experience who’s ready to step into leadership. Application window closes on 11/9/2026.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Optum
- Location: 165 S Union Blvd, Lakewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hour (based on experience, education, etc.)
Support clinicians with vitals, procedures, injections, and lab work in a busy outpatient setting. Good role if you’ve completed an MA program (or have relevant experience) and want strong benefits and growth inside a large health system.
Registered Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Petco – Vetco Total Care Hospital
- Location: 475 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80226
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $18.75–$30.25/hour
Use your credentialed vet tech skills in a full-service hospital inside Petco, assisting with exams, surgery, dentistry, and client education. Ideal if you love fast-paced pet care and lots of hands-on time with animals.
Travel Nurse RN – CVOR – $2,854/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts
- Pay: $2,854 per week (with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs/on-call)
Take a CVOR travel assignment with a highly rated agency and predictable day shifts. Great for experienced OR RNs looking to maximize income while exploring Colorado.
Registered Dietitian – Part-time
- Employer: Lakewood Post Acute & Rehabilitation
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $32–$36/hour
Plan and oversee menus and diets for residents in a skilled nursing and rehab setting. Nice option if you’re an RD wanting meaningful, resident-focused work with a flexible, part-time schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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