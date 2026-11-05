🏥 Lakewood, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to clinics to rehab centers, there’s solid demand for medical pros at all levels.

Here are several healthcare and medical roles hiring now in Lakewood, CO and nearby neighborhoods.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Lakewood, CO (travel role)

Lakewood, CO (travel role) Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , days

, , , days Pay: $2,040 per week (with potential tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles away)

Work outpatient days in Lakewood while earning strong weekly pay and building your travel PT resume. Great if you want steady hours and like short-term assignments.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Glennon Heights / Lakewood, CO (255 S Routt St, Suite 150)

Glennon Heights / Lakewood, CO (255 S Routt St, Suite 150) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 8am–5pm , optional Saturdays

, Monday–Friday , optional Saturdays Pay: $20–$28/hour (based on degree and ABA experience)

Help young kids with autism learn through play-based therapy. Bachelor’s degree required, but no ABA experience needed – you get paid training, RBT certification, regular raises, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time / Travel

Join a travel PT program where you work with one recruiter, get access to multiple partner facilities, and can earn a competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend. Good fit if you want flexibility and steady contracts without bouncing between agencies.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 12pm–8:30pm (2nd shift)

, Monday–Friday Pay: $23–$27/hour + 2nd shift differential

Lead a lab support team handling specimen prep, routing, and quality checks at a global diagnostics company. Great for someone with lab or hospital experience who’s ready to step into leadership. Application window closes on 11/9/2026.

Employer: Optum

Location: 165 S Union Blvd, Lakewood, CO

165 S Union Blvd, Lakewood, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour (based on experience, education, etc.)

Support clinicians with vitals, procedures, injections, and lab work in a busy outpatient setting. Good role if you’ve completed an MA program (or have relevant experience) and want strong benefits and growth inside a large health system.

Employer: Petco – Vetco Total Care Hospital

Location: 475 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80226

475 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80226 Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: $18.75–$30.25/hour

Use your credentialed vet tech skills in a full-service hospital inside Petco, assisting with exams, surgery, dentistry, and client education. Ideal if you love fast-paced pet care and lots of hands-on time with animals.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Travel RN , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts

, , , 10-hour day shifts Pay: $2,854 per week (with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs/on-call)

Take a CVOR travel assignment with a highly rated agency and predictable day shifts. Great for experienced OR RNs looking to maximize income while exploring Colorado.

Employer: Lakewood Post Acute & Rehabilitation

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $32–$36/hour

Plan and oversee menus and diets for residents in a skilled nursing and rehab setting. Nice option if you’re an RD wanting meaningful, resident-focused work with a flexible, part-time schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through – many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.