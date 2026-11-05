📋 Lakewood, CO Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Lakewood has a nice mix of public sector and healthcare admin roles right now, from county offices to federal agencies and medical clinics.

Here are several admin & clerical jobs hiring in Lakewood, CO and nearby:

Employer: Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder

Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder Location: Lakewood, CO (Motor Vehicle office; may float to other Jeffco branches)

(Motor Vehicle office; may float to other Jeffco branches) Type: Part-time, temporary (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (extra pay for Spanish bilingual skills)

(extra pay for Spanish bilingual skills) Deadline: Apply by 11/13/26, 11:59 PM

Help residents with titles, plates, and questions at the DMV-style motor vehicle office. Great if you like face-to-face customer service, a steady 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu, 7am–5:30pm), and want government experience without a full-time commitment.

Employer: InnovAge

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.76 – $22.74/hour

Coordinate medical appointments for seniors in the PACE program, working closely with doctors, families, and clinics. Good fit if you have recent medical scheduling and EMR experience (Epic is a plus) and want strong benefits and a mission-driven healthcare setting.

Employer: Bureau of Indian Affairs – Trust Services

Location: Lakewood, CO

Type: Full-time, permanent (Federal GS-5 to GS-7)

Salary: $45,420 – $73,142/year

Federal admin role handling timekeeping, travel, purchasing, records, and general office support. Offers federal benefits, promotion potential to GS-7, and Indian Preference consideration for qualified Native American candidates.

Employer: Cara Mia Dermatology / Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Location: Applewood, CO (near Lakewood)

Type: Full-time

Front-desk role in a dermatology clinic: greeting patients, checking them in/out, scheduling, and handling payments. Ideal if you enjoy a patient-facing medical office, want room to grow, and like perks such as PTO, benefits, 401(k) match, and discounts on cosmetic procedures.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.