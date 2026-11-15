Phase 2 of the water main replacement on Hayter Avenue between Hardwick Street and Candlewood Street will run from 2026-11-19 to 2026-12-18, with work scheduled Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, daytime parking is not allowed on this stretch of Hayter Avenue, but residents may park on the south side of the southerly Candlewood Street frontage road, the Del Amo Boulevard frontage road between Verdura Avenue and Hayter Avenue, and on Hardwick Street between Verdura Avenue and Hayter Avenue; overnight parking is also allowed on Del Amo Boulevard between Verdura Avenue and Hayter Avenue, and on Coke Avenue and Minturn Avenue. Street sweeping will be suspended along the south side of the southerly Candlewood Street frontage road, Hayter, Minturn, and Coke avenues, and the Del Amo Boulevard frontage road during construction; for questions, residents can call the Water Resources Department at 562-866-9771, ext. 2700.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lakewood, California Government