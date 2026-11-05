🛒 Lakewood, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Lakewood’s stores are busy and hiring. If you like helping people shop, move fast on these customer-facing roles.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Lakewood, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets — bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more. You get Petco discounts, grooming tools and equipment provided, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and clear paths to grow into salon leadership.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Lakewood, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.42 – $31.40/hour

Front-line leader role in grocery or freight, helping run the floor, support cashiers/clerks, and solve customer issues. Good fit if you have grocery/retail experience and want more responsibility with strong hourly pay at an employee-owned company.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Lakewood, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.05 – $17.15/hour

Active, outdoor role gathering carts, keeping the lot clean, and helping customers. Great entry job if you’re 16+, like staying on your feet, and want steady hours with a big grocery chain.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.