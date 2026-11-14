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Lakeway
📢 Holiday Fraud Seminar at Lakeway Police Dept Dec. 1
12 days ago
📅 Learn to avoid holiday scams in Lakeway
A Holiday Fraud Seminar will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Lakeway Police Department, 1941 Lohmans Crossing, Lakeway, TX 78734.
You’ll learn:
- Common holiday scams and how to spot them
- Tips to protect your personal and financial information
- What to do if you think you’ve been targeted
Enjoy refreshments and meet representatives from Security State Bank & Trust.
This is a good event for anyone who wants to keep themselves or older family members safe from fraud during the holidays.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Fraud Seminar
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