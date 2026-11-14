📅 Learn to avoid holiday scams in Lakeway

A Holiday Fraud Seminar will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Lakeway Police Department, 1941 Lohmans Crossing, Lakeway, TX 78734.

You’ll learn:

Common holiday scams and how to spot them

and how to spot them Tips to protect your personal and financial information

What to do if you think you’ve been targeted

Enjoy refreshments and meet representatives from Security State Bank & Trust.

This is a good event for anyone who wants to keep themselves or older family members safe from fraud during the holidays.