Lakeville’s food scene is busy right now, from school kitchens to grocery bakeries and full-service restaurants. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194

Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194 Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Part-time (3.25 hrs/day, school year)

Pay: $19.96/hour + possible certification pay

Short daytime shifts (about 11:00 am–2:15 pm), no nights, weekends, holidays, or summers. You’ll prep and serve student meals, help with cleanup, and get a free staff lunch, uniform stipend, and access to strong school district benefits and training.

Employer: Cub Foods

Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole bakery department—staffing, training, production, displays, and inventory. This role is for someone who likes running a team, planning schedules, and driving sales while keeping the bakery looking great and customers happy.

Employer: EliasCo (Franchise Restaurant)

Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Full-time, salaried (in person)

Pay: From $70,000/year

Run a single restaurant location: lead the team, manage schedules and inventory, handle cash, and drive guest satisfaction and sales. Comes with health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, employee discount, and flexible schedule for experienced leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.