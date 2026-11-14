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🏥 Lakeville, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lakeville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for kids, adults, or seniors, there are several solid options here right now.
Day & Overnight Nursing Shifts | RNs/LPNs Home Health
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Full-time (home health, 1:1 care)
- Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hour | RN: $35–$41/hour (+ extra for nights/weekends)
One-on-one nursing with medically complex kids in their homes—no rushing between multiple patients. Mix of day and overnight 12-hour shifts, strong training, and full benefits for full-time staff.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Awake Overnight
- Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21/hour
Awake overnight 7 days on / 7 days off, 10pm–8am supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Good fit if you’re patient, calm, and want steady hours plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Pediatric Clinic Director & Equity Partner (PT/OT/SLP)
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Minnesota (clinic to be opened in your community)
- Type: Full-time leadership + treating clinician
- Pay: $84,513–$126,770/year (plus potential bonus, equity, student loan help, relocation)
For licensed PT, OT, or SLP who want to build and co-own a pediatric clinic with Ivy’s backing. You lead care, hire your team, and grow a new practice with full support, strong benefits, and CEU perks.
Caregiver – Assisted Living & Memory Care
- Employer: Suite Living Senior Care
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Assisted Living/Memory Care (various shifts; CNA/HHA/PCA/RA/NAR)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on care for seniors in a small 32-unit community with 10 Memory Care apartments. AM, PM, and NOC shifts available (every other weekend), with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid training in Arden Hills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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