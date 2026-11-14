Lakeville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for kids, adults, or seniors, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Full-time (home health, 1:1 care)

Full-time (home health, 1:1 care) Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hour | RN: $35–$41/hour (+ extra for nights/weekends)

One-on-one nursing with medically complex kids in their homes—no rushing between multiple patients. Mix of day and overnight 12-hour shifts, strong training, and full benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21/hour

Awake overnight 7 days on / 7 days off, 10pm–8am supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Good fit if you’re patient, calm, and want steady hours plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Minnesota (clinic to be opened in your community)

Type: Full-time leadership + treating clinician

Full-time leadership + treating clinician Pay: $84,513–$126,770/year (plus potential bonus, equity, student loan help, relocation)

For licensed PT, OT, or SLP who want to build and co-own a pediatric clinic with Ivy’s backing. You lead care, hire your team, and grow a new practice with full support, strong benefits, and CEU perks.

Employer: Suite Living Senior Care

Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Assisted Living/Memory Care (various shifts; CNA/HHA/PCA/RA/NAR)

Assisted Living/Memory Care (various shifts; CNA/HHA/PCA/RA/NAR) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on care for seniors in a small 32-unit community with 10 Memory Care apartments. AM, PM, and NOC shifts available (every other weekend), with medical, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid training in Arden Hills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.