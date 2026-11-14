📅 Holiday Art Sale & Empty Bowls Fundraiser in Lakeville

Shop local and pick up special holiday gifts at the Holiday Art Sale, December 4–6.

You’ll find handcrafted pottery, mixed media art, paintings, jewelry, and more, all created by local instructors and students.

Sale hours:

Friday, Dec. 4: 4–9 p.m.

4–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6: 1–5 p.m.

While you’re there, visit the Empty Bowls Fundraiser happening during the sale to support a good cause.

It’s a relaxed, festive way to support local artists, discover unique gifts, and give back to the community all in one stop.