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🎓 Lakeville, MN Education Jobs – Multiple Kid Zone Roles Open
Lakeville schools are hiring again, and these Kid Zone roles are great if you love working with kids but want shorter, set hours. All three jobs are with Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194 and come with strong district support and training.
Kid Zone Special Education Paraprofessional – Morning Shift
- Employer: Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week, school year)
- Schedule: 6:30–9:30 AM, 176 days plus field trips
- Pay: $19.89–$24.19/hour (experience-based)
Work with the ESS and special education team to support students one-on-one and in small groups, help with IEP accommodations, and keep kids on track in class. Good fit if you have experience with kids in group settings and want early-morning hours that leave the rest of your day free.
Kid Zone Special Education Paraprofessional – Afternoon Shift
- Employer: Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Part-time (about 12.5 hrs/week, school year)
- Schedule: 3:30–6:00 PM, 176 days plus field trips
- Pay: $19.89–$24.19/hour (experience-based)
Similar duties as the morning para role—supporting special education students with academics, behavior, and IEP needs—but in an after-school time slot. Great if you need mid-to-late afternoon work that can pair with another job or daytime classes.
Kid Zone Instructor (K–5 School Age Care)
- Employer: Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194
- Location: Lakeville, MN
- Type: Part-time (about 16.25 hrs/week, school year)
- Schedule: 6:45–10:00 AM, Monday–Friday, 183 days plus field trips
- Pay: $26.57–$29.92/hour (experience-based)
Lead K–5 school-age care and enrichment: plan and run theme-based activities, manage groups in the classroom, gym, playground, and on field trips, and be the main contact for families. Ideal if you have a background in elementary education and enjoy designing fun, structured programs.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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