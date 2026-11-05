🔧 Lakeville, MN Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles Hiring Now

Lakeville has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from school custodial work to high-paying industrial maintenance.

Here are a couple of strong options if you like keeping buildings and equipment in top shape.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation Location: Lakeville, MN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $34.56/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential (rate may be negotiable based on experience)

You’ll maintain and repair industrial machinery, conveyor systems, and building equipment in a busy packaging facility. Great fit if you have mechanical, automotive, millwright, or heavy equipment experience; boiler experience or a Special Boiler Operator License (or willingness to get one in 6 months) is strongly preferred. This role offers robust benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Lakeville Area Schools

Location: Lakeville North High School, Lakeville, MN

Type: Part-time (25 hours/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12 pm – 5 pm

Pay: $26.07/hour

Help keep the school clean, safe, and ready for students by cleaning classrooms and common areas, doing light maintenance, and setting up for events. This role comes with access to strong public-school benefits (health options, paid leave, retirement plans) depending on your weekly hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.