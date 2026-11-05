👔 Lakeville, MN Executive Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Openings

Lakeville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and ag/finance. If you’re ready for your next big move, these roles offer serious responsibility and strong pay.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial general contractor)

Michael Page (for a commercial general contractor) Location: Lakeville, MN (local projects in the metro)

(local projects in the metro) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 base + monthly car allowance, 100% employee benefits covered, 401(k) match, 3 weeks PTO

Lead 2–5 commercial construction projects (K-12, TI, light ground-up) from precon to closeout. Great fit if you have 5+ years with a GC, like a flexible work environment, and want local work with a strong pipeline and “no ego” culture.

Employer: Compeer Financial

Location: Lakeville, MN (hybrid, up to 50% remote; any Compeer office in IL/MN/WI)

(hybrid, up to 50% remote; any Compeer office in IL/MN/WI) Type: Full-time

Salary: $275,500 – $372,700 base + variable compensation, full benefits

Executive role leading loans, leases, and financial services for diversified ag clients. You’ll drive strategy, business development, and portfolio performance, and lead high-performing teams across multiple markets. Ideal if you bring 15+ years in commercial lending/capital markets and love building growth-focused sales cultures.

Employer: Compeer Financial

Location: Lakeville, MN (hybrid up to 50% remote; also Mankato, Bloomington IL, Sun Prairie WI)

(hybrid up to 50% remote; also Mankato, Bloomington IL, Sun Prairie WI) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,500 – $180,000 base + variable compensation, full benefits

Senior product leader role owning the vision and strategy for a portfolio of digital financial products (online banking, payments, invoicing). You’ll set roadmaps, mentor other PMs, and use data to guide big product decisions. Best for someone with 10+ years in product management and experience in finance or ag.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.