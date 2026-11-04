🛒 Lakeville, MN Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $18/hr

Lakeville has some solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from grocery to storage management. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Lakeville, MN

Pay: $13.00–$16.25/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Part-time

Front-end role where you’re the friendly face at the register. You’ll ring up customers, bag groceries, help around the store, and get full training even if this is your first job.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Lakeville, MN

Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules, benefits at 20+ hrs/week)

Mix of customer service, light sales, and property upkeep at storage sites. You’ll work mostly solo, help people choose units, do simple cleaning and inspections, and can earn bonuses on top of hourly pay.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.