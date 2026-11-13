🏛️ The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council will hold a work session on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 325 W. White Mountain Boulevard, Lakeside, AZ 85929. The meeting starts with Call to Order and Roll Call.

The Council will talk about updates to the Facility Use Agreement between the Town and the Pickleball Club, with Town Manager Kristi Salskov presenting.

They will also review the proposed 2027 “Coffee with Council” schedule, presented by Marketing and Communications Director Annie DeRosier.

Mayor Heisler will lead two items: how Town Council committee assignments are handled, and how Town Council work sessions themselves should be structured going forward.

Another topic is the possible reallocation of Restaurant and Bar Tax revenue under Ordinance No. 21-441, presented by the Town Manager.

The Council will also discuss the Town Council Code of Conduct adopted by Resolution No. 24-1760 and set procedures for how Council Members must give notice if they expect to miss a meeting (who they tell, how, and when).

The Council may go into Executive Session under A.R.S. §38-431.03(A)(3) to receive legal advice from the Town Attorney.

The notice was posted on November 13, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. at several locations and on https://pinetoplakeside.gov, and is signed by Town Clerk Lisa Mears. You can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN53WdzuQen_exXNbatODIw.