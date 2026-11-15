undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, Bronny James
By Matthew Valento,4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Austin Reaves (left heel bruise) and Cameron Carr (illness) are out for Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Phoenix Suns, while Collin Sexton (right orbital laceration), Adou Thiero (left ankle sprain) and Bronny James (illness) are questionable. Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes is off the...