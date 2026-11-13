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Lakers News: JJ Redick Addresses Issues With Reserves Late In Games
By Corey Hansford,11 days ago
There have been some concerns with the reserves of the Los Angeles Lakers being unable to hold leads in garbage time. Against the Toronto Raptors, head coach JJ Redick was forced to re-insert his starters after they allowed the lead to fall to just four points, and in their most recent contest against the Milwaukee Bucks the reserve group again saw a huge lead cut in a short period of time.