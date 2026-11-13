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Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves Day-To-Day With Left Heel Bruise
By Corey Hansford,11 days ago
The main story coming out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Milwaukee Bucks was the injury status of guard Austin Reaves. Late in the third quarter of the contest, Reaves came down a bit awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk attempt and immediately began limping, ultimately asking for sub and going straight to the locker room.