undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers News: Walker Kessler Wants To Improve As Decision-Maker
By Corey Hansford,7 days ago
When Walker Kessler was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, the belief was that his offensive role would be strictly as a finisher at the rim off the looks created by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. And while that has been the case, recently Kessler has shown off some passing skills with at least three assists in each of the last three games.