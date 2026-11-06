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Lakers release full injury report ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup game vs. Blazers
By Lakers Daily,8 days ago
Second-year forward Adou Thiero is off the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, putting him in position to make his season debut. Sandro Mamukelashvili, meanwhile, is questionable with an illness. Mamukelashvili’s uncertain availability could create an opportunity for Thiero. The...
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