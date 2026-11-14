On Friday, Oct. 23, the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Daily Store.

The Daily Store opened its doors at 4914 Gateway Boulevard in Maple Plain on April 14. The family-owned and operated discount store offers a wide variety of products, including snacks, drinks, cleaning supplies, home goods, toys, diapers, clothing, and more. Their inventory is limited and constantly changing.

“We’re very excited to be in the Maple Plain community where we’ll be offering great deals to the West Metro daily,” said owner Kyle Wauters.

Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske said she is glad the Daily Store calls Maple Plain home. She noted how friendly the staff is and how fun it is to see the family dog Dakota inside the store.