Holiday festivities are arriving early in the Westonka area this year. Mound and Minnetrista will kick off the season with community tree-lighting celebrations the week before Thanksgiving, while the Gillespie Center has several holiday events planned, including its Family Turkey Bingo, Holiday Boutique, and Brunch with Santa.

Minnetrista Holiday Tree Lighting

Minnetrista’s fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Minnetrista City Campus. Santa will arrive by fire truck at 5:30 p.m. and will be available for free photos with attendees. The tree lighting ceremony will follow at 5:45 p.m., with a fireworks display planned for 6:45 p.m.

Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase in a heated tent. Complimentary hot cocoa and hot cider will also be served, and fire troughs and music will help create a cozy atmosphere.

Parking will be available at WRA Park, 7201 County Road 110 W., with shuttles running every 10 minutes to the City Campus.

Westonka Connect Tree Lighting

Santa will be making back-to-back appearances in Westonka as he rolls into downtown Mound with fire and police escorts Thursday, Nov. 19, for the 43rd annual Connect Westonka Tree Lighting at Lost Lake Commons.

The free event will begin with holiday carols performed by the VOCE Community Choir around the tree at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 6:15 p.m., followed by remarks from Connect Westonka President Dan Hays and Mayor Jason Holt and the lighting of the tree at 6:20 p.m.

Festivities will continue with opportunities to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a live nativity presented by Westwood Church and take part in children’s crafts. Complimentary cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by Jubilee Foods and Surfside Bar & Grill, and children’s crafts, sponsored by Westonka Community Education’s Adventure Club, will be available while supplies last.

Parking is available at the Mound Transit Center and on nearby city streets.

Family Turkey Bingo

A few rounds of bingo could help put a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving at the Gillespie Center’s annual Family Turkey Bingo. The event will feature 10 games of bingo, with turkeys and gift cards among the prizes.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with bingo starting at 11 a.m. A 10-game packet costs $10, and sloppy joes, snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Gillespie Center Holiday Boutique

Westonka residents can get a head start on holiday shopping at the Gillespie Center’s 32nd annual Holiday Boutique, which returns Nov. 23-28. The boutique will feature a variety of gifts and seasonal items, with extended evening hours Friday, Nov. 27, when snacks and beverages will be served.

Items for sale will include honey, soaps, mystery bags, gloves, scarves, solar night lights, crushed-glass items, embroidered towels, aprons, jewelry, candles, greeting cards, posters, Lake Minnetonka-themed items and more.

The boutique will be open during the following hours:

• Monday, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): noon to 5 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brunch with Santa

Santa is trading his cookies for pancakes at the Gillespie Center’s annual Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and feature a breakfast of eggs, sausage and pancakes, along with free activities for children and musical entertainment by Donnie G and his music students. Children will also have an opportunity to share their holiday wishes with Santa.

Admission is $10 with advance registration or $12 at the door. Children 12 and younger are $5. To register, call 952-472-6501.