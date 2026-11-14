John Paszkiewicz has been named Shoreline Fire Department’s new chief.

The 40-year-old Paszkiewicz takes over the new role with extensive experience after serving 12 years in the Long Lake and Shoreline Fire Departments. Paskiewicz most recently has been the deputy chief under Mike Heiland, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Paskiewicz is very excited to lead the department, albeit maybe a little sooner than he had anticipated.

“For me personally, I kind of feel like the doors are opening sooner than I may have expected career-wise, but I do feel like I’m prepared to take on this role,” he said. “I feel great about the people we have in place right now, and I just feel incredibly optimistic about the future of our department.”

Paszkiewicz has also served as a lieutenant, captain and battalion chief during his career.

“John brings a deep understanding of our department, our communities and the work ahead, “ said Shoreline Fire Board President and Orono City Council member Steve Persian. “His experience and leadership will be valuable as we continue building a strong, unified department.”

The Shoreline Fire Department is coming up on its one-year anniversary. The new department began operations on Jan. 1, 2026, and serves Long Lake, Orono and Minnetonka Beach.

“I do think having stability is really important after going through the first year since the merger,” Paszkiewicz said. “Mike (Heiland) did a great job of leading us through that and now I feel like we’re in a position to build on that and continue to grow as a department.”

Currently, the department includes two full-time employees, seven part-time staff members and around 35 paid on-call employees. With Paszkiewicz being elevated to the lead role, a new deputy chief will be hired.

Heiland had served as chief since the Orono and Long Lake departments merged at the beginning of the year. Heiland previously was chief of the Long Lake department.

Paskiewicz, who is originally from Richfield, said the focus will continue to be on training and making sure everyone feels like they have a stake within the department.

“My priorities are to try and make sure that every member feels ownership in the department and that this is a place where there is a sense of camaraderie and a genuine desire to serve our communities to the best of our abilities every day,” Paskiewicz said. “I feel like the trajectory is so positive. We have so many great people that are dedicated and determined to do a really good job.”