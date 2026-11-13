Orono moved within two victories of back-to-back state championships with a 56-20 beating of SMB on Thursday night at Buffalo High School in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals.

Senior quarterback Finn Dyvik continued his stellar season for the Spartans, throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more scores.

“Great state playoff win for us last night,” Orono head coach Joe McPherson said. “SMB came out strong and I was proud of our defense for making adjustments during the game to hold them to only 14 points in the first half.”

SMB, led by freshman quarterback Carter Cupito, hung around for nearly a half. The Wolfpack cut the Orono lead to 16-14 with a Cupito to James Grossman touchdown 1:50 before the break. Cupito already has a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota and is the son of former Gopher QB Bryan Cupito.

But the Spartans had a quick answer and dominated the third quarter to put the game on ice.

Just 38 seconds after SMB scored, Dyvik connected with Bennett Halverson for a 29-yard touchdown connection. Dyvik’s 2-point run made it 24-14 at the intermission.

The third quarter was all Spartans.

Just 18 seconds into the period, Dyvik broke off a 69-yard touchdown run. The two-point run by the senior QB made it 32-14.

On Orono’s next possession, Hudson Hirt turned a short pass into a 20-yard score. From there, the rout was on.

Hirt ran one in from 5 yards to make it 46-14. Dyvik followed with a 2-point dive.

The Spartans’ last touchdown came with 35 seconds left in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Halverson. Dyvik plowed in for the 2-pointer, making it 56-14.

“Our offense did a great job executing and finishing drives throughout the game,” McPherson said.

The win sets up a matchup of unbeatens in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 19 when the Spartans (11-0) face Willmar (11-0) at 10:30 a.m., at US Bank Stadium. Willmar advanced with a 49-35 victory over Hill-Murray on Thursday night in Blaine.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us against Willmar,” McPherson said. “They are a great team and disciplined in their game plan. We will have to play our best game of the year to compete at US Bank on Thursday.”