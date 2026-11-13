Fishing For Life hosted its 2026 Veterans Muskie Mayhem on Oct. 28 at various lakes around the area.

Paul Maetzold caught the only muskie, measuring 29 inches, while fishing from Mark Schweitz’s boat on White Bear Lake.

Bret Klesk caught the largest northern pike, measuring 37 inches. Johnny Gay landed a five-pound sheepshead. Numerous pike and other fish were caught throughout the day.

Muskie Mayhem brings veterans together through outdoor recreation and shared experiences. The event provides opportunities for veterans to build friendships, reconnect and enjoy time on the water.

Shoreline Fire Department hosted the event, served breakfast and provided bag lunches for participants.

Thorne Brothers through Ben Olsen donated minnows for guides and veterans. Other sponsors and support were provided by Steven’s Construction and Muskies Inc. Volunteer boat guides donated their time and equipment as well.