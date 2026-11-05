VOCE choir slates 'Dreamweaver' performances

VOCE Community Choir will present its fall program, “Dreamweaver,” at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mound at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

The program includes “Stars” and “Only in Sleep” by Eriks Esenvelds and Ola Gjeilo’s “Dreamweaver,” an extended work for chorus, piano, strings and soprano soloist.

Gjeilo’s “Dreamweaver” is a setting of the medieval Norwegian folk poem “Draumkvedet.” The poem follows a man who falls asleep on Christmas Eve and journeys through darkness and trial toward redemption. The score uses sweeping harmonies, rhythmic repetition and layered textures to evoke the dream narrative, which closes with hope and resolution.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and can be purchased using the links below. Tickets will also be available for $15 at the door.

“Come, let the music move you, and leave with your spirit renewed,” said director Kelly Newell. “We look forward to singing for you and sharing a beautiful weekend of music and community.”