Orono schools' Daniels recognized by state association

Orono Schools’ Mike Daniels was recognized by The Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association (MASMS).

Daniels received the 2026 Facilities Award of Excellence for the MASMS Metro Chapter Award at the annual MASMS conference held on Oct. 1. Daniels was nominated by Tim Domka.

This award recognizes an outstanding facility worker from the MASMS Metro Chapter who is not in a management position. The person may be on the school’s custodial, grounds or maintenance staff.

The award is selected from nominations from the Metro MASMS Chapter. It is based on seven criteria to include an exemplary work ethic, stewardship of school property, Brings Joy!, creative and takes initiative, promotion of sustainability methods, mentors others and represent the community in a positive manner.

The Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals (also known as MASMS) is a professional organization committed to promoting excellence in the operation and care of educational facilities. It is a group of over 900 individuals in the areas of facilities/grounds/health & safety/operations for Minnesota K-12 and Higher Education organizations. It is a member-oriented, problem-solving, professional group committed to facilities management.