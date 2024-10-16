Open in App
    Laker Pioneer

    Long Lake crew hits the Mississippi for regata

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSU3R_0w95f0bl00

    The Long Lake Rowing Crew had an impressive showing at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 5.

    The Minneapolis Rowing Club hosted the 44th edition of the Head of the Mississippi (HOTM) Regatta on Saturday. A Fall classic, the HOTM has attracted crews and rowers representing clubs from around the Midwest and Canada. It is a head race sanctioned by USRowing where the rowers or crews race against the clock, starting from the Lake Street Bridge to the finish line just beyond the Washington Ave. Bridge.

    The race is about three miles or 4,820 meters to be exact. Rower or crew with the fastest time was deemed the winner. There are 43 events for rowers and crew at the High School (Junior) level, Collegiate level, Post-Collegiate (Open) level, and Master level (rowers 27 and older).

    The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) posted great results including some notable highlights:

    • LLRC Master Women swept the double 2x race taking first (Sara Whicher, Liz Luetmer) and Second (Karen Feagler, Sandi McCarthy)

    • The LLRC Master Women 2- crew of Lisa Malecha and Gretchen Drangeid took first in this sweeping race.

    • The LLRC Junior Women’s quad placed second with the lineup of Emma Malecha (Wayzata High/10th), Kenzie Rector (Chanhassen High/12th), Ava Illingworth (Wayzata High/12th and Mia Caballero (STMA/12th).

    • The Men’s Master crew of Paul Terry, James Illingworth, Patrick Watz and Glenn Burgstahler took second in the Master Men’s 4x race.

    • Sara Wicher took third in the Senior Women’s single race

    • Ava Illingworth (Wayzata High/12th) came in third in the Junior Women’s single race.

    • LLRC took second in the Junior Men’s quad with the crew of Wyatt Lorenz (Wayzata High/11th), Sebastian Osle (Minnetonka High/11th), Koen Holwell (Orono High/11th) and Ethan Gold (Wayzata High/11th)

    • Master Women’s quad 4x took first place with the crew of Liz Luetmer, Karen Feagler, Gretchen Drangeid, and Sandy McCarthy.

    • LLRC came in first in the Mixed Master’s 2x race with the crew of Jaymie Korman and Liz Luetmer.

    • The Mother/Daughter crew of Lisa and Emma Malecha (Wayzata High/10th) took second in the parent/child race.

    “Our crew achieved impressive results despite the challenging water conditions and high gusts on Saturday. The numerous podium finishes across all event classes are a testament to the unity of our team and our athletes’ commitment to training over this past year,” said Coach Ava Winkels.

    LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata, Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Roosevelt, Lakeville South, St. Michael-Albertville and Westonka. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant master’s program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.

    Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.

