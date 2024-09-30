Orono holds off Delano to remain undefeated

The Orono Spartan traveled to Delano on Friday, Sept. 20, to take on the Tigers. In true rivalry fashion, the records coming into the game did not seem to have an impact on the results on the field.

Orono jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, and held on for a 21-14 victory in a hard fought battle.

The game started with the Spartans receiving the opening kickoff, and they quickly got to work running the football. The Spartans ran the ball on nine of their ten plays on the opening drive, including Rory Kvern’s five yard rushing touchdown that finished off the drive. Lachlan Hoffman’s extra point was good, and the Spartans took an early 7-0 lead.

The Orono defense kept the momentum going by forcing the Tigers into a quick punt after three plays. The Spartan offense took advantage of good field position and marched the ball down the field before Charlie Cordes punched in a two yard touchdown plunge. The Spartans had a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after Hoffman connected on his second extra point of the night.

The Tiger offense responded well, taking advantage of multiple big plays and Spartan penalties. The 38 yard touchdown pass to Jake Schultz brought the Tigers within a touchdown at 14-7. The scoring would stay the same as both teams traded punts before the first half ended.

The second half saw the hard fought battle continue as both teams continued playing physical football. Carsen Burckhardt made a huge play for the Spartans on their first defensive possession of the second half when he made a perfect tackle on a Tiger ball carrier, and forced a fumble that Simon Vinton recovered. This was a huge play for the Spartans as the Tigers had made a big play earlier in the drive and were into Spartan territory. Unfortunately, the Spartan offense only went backwards and were forced into a punt after three plays.

Defensively, the Spartans continued playing quality football the next two drives, forcing a turnover on downs and a three and out after Devin Warner made a big sack on the Delano quarterback. Offensively, the Spartans were able to get some momentum behind a long completion to Parker Burckhardt from Charlie Cordes, and Rory Kvern reached the endzone for the second time to cap the drive, making it 21-7. The third quarter would soon come to an end.

The Tigers wouldn’t go away, however. Jake Schultz continued his stellar performance as he made multiple big receptions for Delano on the following drive. Eventually he made a 20 yard touchdown reception as he toe tapped in the back corner of the endzone. The extra point was good, and the game was back to a one score great game at 21-14, with less than six minutes remaining. The Spartans were able to put together a decent drive and take some time off the clock. However, they were eventually forced to punt and the Tigers had one last chance to tie the game in the waning minutes.

The Spartans buckled down and made the plays defensively when they needed them. Simon Vinton and Ronan Barnett combined for the game sealing sack of the Tiger quarterback on fourth down. This gave the ball back to the Spartans with under a minute remaining. The clock would get to zero as the Spartans knelt out the remaining seconds. The 21-14 victory helped the Spartans improve to 4-0 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 0-4 with the loss. Coach McPherson commented, “It was a good win against a cross town rival. Playing Delano always comes down to one or two plays. I was happy to see our players close out a tight game. We experienced some late game adversity for the first time as a team, and I was proud of the way our players responded to it and did not back down when the game got tight at the end.”

Orono was led offensively by Rory Kvern’s two touchdowns and 144 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Parker Burckhardt was the leading receiver with 37 yards. Charlie Cordes completed 7 of 11 passes for 84 yards, and also had one rushing touchdown and 14 rushing yards. Cordes also had 4 punts for 126 yards.

Defensively, the Spartans were led by linebackers Carsen Burckhardt (7 tackles and a forced fumble), Adrian Licursi (5 tackles and 3 sacks), and Lucas La Belle (8 tackles). The statistical leaders on the defensive line were Leo Bock (4 tackles, including one for a loss), Ronan Barnett (3 tackles and a sack), Simon Vinton (2 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a sack), and Devin Warner (3 tackles and a sack). The Spartans had a season high seven sacks on the night, as Frankie Stevenson also recorded a sack and had 3 tackles.

Orono will play host to Mound Westonka on Friday, Sept. 27 in a highly anticipated Homecoming game. Mound Westonka is 3-1 and coming off their first loss of the season to Providence Academy. “Homecoming week is a fun week for our players and we get to play a tough Mound Westonka team on Friday. We are playing for the War on the Shore trophy, which is a great tradition that Coach David (from Mound Westonka) started last year,” said Coach McPherson.