🏥 Lakeport, CA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lakeport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people just starting out. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Lakeport, CA.

Employer: Sutter Medical Group

Sutter Medical Group Location: Lakeport, CA (Sutter Lakeside Hospital)

(Sutter Lakeside Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed salary + $100,000 recruitment bonus over 5 years

Board Eligible/Board Certified Family Medicine physician role at a 25-bed critical access hospital, the only trauma and certified stroke center in Lake County. Comes with a guaranteed salary, relocation stipend, full benefits, strong retirement plan, and a lifestyle surrounded by wine country, Clear Lake, and outdoor activities.

Employer: Lakeport Post Acute

Location: Lakeport, CA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $18/hour

One-on-one Patient Sitter role supporting seniors in a skilled nursing setting. Good fit if you’re compassionate, observant, and want hands-on experience in healthcare without needing a license yet.

Employer: HiredFirst

Location: Lakeport, CA 95453 (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: 13-week contract (travel or local)

Pay: Travel: $2,139/week (40-hr gross) | Local: $50/hour

Travel or local COTA contract in a skilled nursing facility, starting ASAP. Short-term 13-week assignment with strong hourly/weekly pay and per diems following GSA guidelines.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.