Lakeland neighbors are sharing some fun free items for kids right now. If you’re looking to refresh the toy shelf without spending money, these local freebies might be perfect.

Item: LEGO Creator 3‑in‑1 Crocodile Set 31058 with extra pieces

Location: St Marys Point, Lakeland, MN

Source: Nextdoor

This free LEGO bundle includes the assembled crocodile, dinosaurs, and a battery‑operated car (uses AA batteries). You also get 5 instruction booklets and several bags of LEGO pieces, including parts for a triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex, and a transformer‑type build. Great for a LEGO fan who likes to build and rebuild.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Doll clothing cabinet, outfits, and two 10" dolls

Location: St Marys Point, Lakeland, MN

Source: Nextdoor

This set includes a clothing cabinet plus a lovely selection of outfits for 10-inch dolls. Outfits cover swimsuit, soccer outfit, dress‑up clothes, and comfy clothes. The poster notes everything is gently used, like new, in excellent condition. Nice free find for a child who loves dolls and dress‑up play.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Nerf HyperFire Elite blasters, drum magazines, darts, and Spider‑Man bag

Location: St Marys Point, Lakeland, MN

Source: Nextdoor

This free deal includes two blue and orange Nerf HyperFire Elite blasters with drum magazines, a Spider‑Man‑themed bag, and extra bullets (darts). The poster says they are in perfect condition. Both blasters use D batteries.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Lakeland tend to go quickly, so if something here looks right for your family, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.