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Spirit of St. Louis Replica Lands in Lakeland for Winter Display
By Admin,12 days ago
An airworthy, full-size replica of Charles Lindbergh’s iconic Spirit of St. Louis (Ryan NYP) landed in Lakeland following a 1,250-mile journey south from New York’s Hudson Valley. Operated by the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, the aircraft will spend the winter on display at the Florida Air Museum on the SUN ‘n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder International Airport.
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