Lakeland has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Shih Tzu / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lakeland, FL)

About Pip:

Pip is described as super sweet and loves attention. His current family is heartbroken but must rehome him because their home was condemned due to mold, and their new rental does not allow dogs. He’s looking for a safe, loving home where he can soak up affection and feel secure again.

If you can offer Pip a stable place to land, he could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

About Snow:

Snow is an adorable, energetic, and curious Husky puppy. She’s still learning the ropes and will need training, patience, and guidance to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. With consistent positive reinforcement and lots of love, Snow is ready to thrive in an active, committed home.

Bringing Snow home is a long-term commitment—she’ll depend on you for exercise, care, and companionship for many years.

👉 Meet Snow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

About Cloud:

Cloud is another sweet, curious Husky pup who’s full of love and energy. Like her littermates, she’s still learning and will need structure, training, and gentle guidance. With a patient family and positive training, Cloud can grow into a loyal, well-behaved companion.

She’ll need plenty of exercise and engagement as she grows, so an active home is a great fit.

👉 Meet Cloud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: SPCA Florida

Phone: (863) 646-7722

About Marshmallow:

Marshmallow is a loving, energetic Husky puppy with a big future ahead of her. She’s still a baby, so she’ll rely on her new family for training, routine, and lots of positive attention. With the right guidance, she’ll blossom into a wonderful companion.

If you’re ready for the joys and challenges of puppyhood, Marshmallow could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lakeland, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs—by adopting, sharing their links, or telling a friend who’s looking for a pet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.