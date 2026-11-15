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Lakeland
🚌 Lakeland, FL Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver & Mechanic Roles
5 days ago
Lakeland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and field mechanic options open right now.
Delivery Driver (04916) – N US Hwy 98
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Lakeland, FL (5315 N US Hwy 98)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes time on the road with in-store help. You’ll deliver pizzas, work with customers, and learn store operations with full training provided.
Delivery Driver (04915) – Kathleen Rd
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Lakeland, FL (7372 Kathleen Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the Hwy 98 store, you’ll deliver orders, help in the shop, and grow your skills. Good fit if you’re 18+, have your own insured car, and like fast-paced work.
Delivery Driver (Non-CDL)
- Employer: HD Supply
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a company box truck to deliver orders to business customers. This is more of a pro driving job with equipment loading/unloading and regular route work.
Diesel Field Mechanic – Construction/Heavy Equipment
- Employer: Dynamic Equipment Group
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Field role working on Bobcat, Doosan, and other heavy equipment. Great for experienced diesel techs or tech school grads who want strong benefits and growth.
Delivery Driver – Full-time, Hiring Now
- Employer: LAVIDA Delivery (Amazon DSP)
- Location: Lakeland, FL (DFL7 – 8100 FL-33)
- Type: Full-time (4 days/week, ~10 hrs/day)
- Pay: From $21.75/hour + overtime
Drive a company van delivering Amazon packages with no CDL needed. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help make this a strong option.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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