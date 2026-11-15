Lakeland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and field mechanic options open right now.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Lakeland, FL (5315 N US Hwy 98)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes time on the road with in-store help. You’ll deliver pizzas, work with customers, and learn store operations with full training provided.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Lakeland, FL (7372 Kathleen Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Hwy 98 store, you’ll deliver orders, help in the shop, and grow your skills. Good fit if you’re 18+, have your own insured car, and like fast-paced work.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company box truck to deliver orders to business customers. This is more of a pro driving job with equipment loading/unloading and regular route work.

Employer: Dynamic Equipment Group

Location: Lakeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Field role working on Bobcat, Doosan, and other heavy equipment. Great for experienced diesel techs or tech school grads who want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: LAVIDA Delivery (Amazon DSP)

Location: Lakeland, FL (DFL7 – 8100 FL-33)

Type: Full-time (4 days/week, ~10 hrs/day)

Pay: From $21.75/hour + overtime

Drive a company van delivering Amazon packages with no CDL needed. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help make this a strong option.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.